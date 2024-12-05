5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Lahore and other parts of Punjab on Thursday, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said.

The NSMC said the earthquake’s epicentre was located near Kharian, Punjab and its depth was 15 kilometres.

The quake had a longitude of 73.82 East and a latitude of 32.88 North.

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

On November 13, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

The tremors were felt in Nowshera, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Kohat, Buner, Swat, Swabi and Landi Kotal.