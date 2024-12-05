AGL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
AIRLINK 175.51 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (4.07%)
BOP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.49%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
DCL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 94.97 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.86%)
FCCL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.32%)
FFBL 81.30 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.28%)
FFL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (5.61%)
HUMNL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.61%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.66%)
NBP 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.76%)
OGDC 195.02 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.73%)
PPL 172.80 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (3.24%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.87%)
PTC 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
SEARL 102.15 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.31%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.78%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
TREET 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.27%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
UNITY 33.83 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.78%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,477 Increased By 187.7 (1.66%)
BR30 34,998 Increased By 857.5 (2.51%)
KSE100 106,563 Increased By 1458.2 (1.39%)
KSE30 33,038 Increased By 483.4 (1.49%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

BR Web Desk Published 05 Dec, 2024 11:47am

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Lahore and other parts of Punjab on Thursday, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said.

The NSMC said the earthquake’s epicentre was located near Kharian, Punjab and its depth was 15 kilometres.

The quake had a longitude of 73.82 East and a latitude of 32.88 North.

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

On November 13, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

The tremors were felt in Nowshera, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Malakand, Kohat, Buner, Swat, Swabi and Landi Kotal.

Punjab earthquake National Seismic Monitoring Centre

Comments

200 characters

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Read more stories