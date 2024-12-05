AGL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
AIRLINK 175.60 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (4.12%)
BOP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.49%)
CNERGY 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
DCL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.46%)
FCCL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
FFBL 81.01 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.91%)
FFL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.63%)
HUBC 120.21 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (5.35%)
HUMNL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.33%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 195.35 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.25%)
PAEL 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.73%)
PPL 172.80 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (3.24%)
PRL 33.53 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (8.13%)
PTC 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
SEARL 102.40 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.56%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.89%)
TOMCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
TREET 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.06%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
UNITY 33.83 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.78%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.86%)
BR100 11,477 Increased By 187.7 (1.66%)
BR30 34,998 Increased By 857.5 (2.51%)
KSE100 106,563 Increased By 1458.2 (1.39%)
KSE30 33,038 Increased By 483.4 (1.49%)
Cult hero Boland back for Australia’s second Test v India

Reuters Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 11:13am
MELBOURNE: Scott Boland will return to Test whites as replacement for injured paceman Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s sole change for the second match against India in Adelaide, captain Pat Cummins confirmed on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Boland will play his first Test since last year’s Ashes in England when he fronts up for the pink ball match at the Adelaide Oval starting on Friday.

Australia’s McSweeney vows to ‘show what I can do’ after baptism of fire

Boland has been a fan favourite in Australia since his 2021 Test debut at the age of 32 when he took an innings haul of 6-7 at his home Melbourne Cricket Ground to drive the hosts to a big win over England.

Australia trail 1-0 in the five-Test series against India after being thrashed in the Perth opener by 295 runs.

