AGL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
AIRLINK 175.60 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (4.12%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.93%)
CNERGY 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
DGKC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.4%)
FCCL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
FFBL 81.25 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (3.21%)
FFL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
HUBC 120.31 Increased By ▲ 6.21 (5.44%)
HUMNL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KOSM 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.26%)
NBP 75.51 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
OGDC 195.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.07%)
PAEL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.38%)
PPL 172.60 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.12%)
PRL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (8.19%)
PTC 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
SEARL 101.90 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.78%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
TREET 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.06%)
TRG 61.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
UNITY 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,485 Increased By 195.8 (1.73%)
BR30 35,020 Increased By 880.1 (2.58%)
KSE100 106,598 Increased By 1493.7 (1.42%)
KSE30 33,051 Increased By 496.7 (1.53%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gunman wounds two kindergartners at California school, then kills self

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 10:57am

A gunman shot and wounded two children aged 5 and 6 at a California school on Wednesday before shooting himself dead in what investigators said appeared to be an attack directed at the school’s affiliation with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The two wounded boys were in extremely critical condition and being treated at a trauma center, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a press conference.

“I’m thankful that they are still alive but they have a long road ahead of them,” Honea said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. (2100 GMT) at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in a rural community near Oroville, California, about 55 miles (89 km) north of Sacramento.

Five injured in Baltimore campus shooting

The gunman had scheduled a meeting with a school administrator to discuss enrolling a student in what was a seemingly cordial encounter, Honea said.

But immediately after the meeting the shooter opened fire on students outside a classroom, then turned the handgun on himself, Honea said.

A California Highway Patrol officer who responded to an emergency call about an active shooter found the gunman dead at the scene with the handgun near his body.

Officials transferred the remaining 35 students to a church where they were reunited with their families.

“We have received some information that leads us to believe that the subject responsible for the shooting targeted this school because of its affiliation with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church,” Honea said, without elaborating.

The church, a Christian denomination, holds its observance on Saturday and adheres to a kosher Jewish diet, advocating vegetarianism.

The Feather River School serves children from kindergarten to the eighth grade, roughly from ages 5 to 13, according to its website.

Local officials sent a statewide alert to warn other schools affiliated with the church, and officers were sent to Seventh-Day Adventist schools in the nearby cities of Chico, Oroville and Paradise, Honea said.

gunman California school Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea Seventh Day Adventist Church USA shooting Feather River School

Comments

200 characters

Gunman wounds two kindergartners at California school, then kills self

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Read more stories