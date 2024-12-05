AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

NNI Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with a delegation from the American Business Council (ABC) led by Kamran Ataullah Khan, President of ABC and Country Manager/CEO of Dupont.

The delegation included Tushna Patel, Vice President ABC and Executive Director AICT; Syed Khurram Shah, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Director PepsiCo; Adnan Shafi, Member of the Executive Committee and CEO of PriceOye Technologies; Asif Ahmed, General Manager and Technology Leader at IBM; and Brigadier Tariq Saeed (Retd.), Government Relations Advisor at Cargill.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed the potential for fostering economic collaboration between Pakistan and the United States, emphasizing the need to create a conducive business environment for foreign investment.

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

The delegation briefed the Minister on the issues and challenges faced by the business community, highlighting areas that require policy intervention to foster a more favourable business environment. They also highlighted opportunities for growth in sectors such as technology, agriculture, and consumer goods, underlining the contributions of ABC member companies to Pakistan’s economic development.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the efforts of the American Business Council in strengthening bilateral economic ties and welcomed the recommendations shared by the delegation.

He assured the government’s full support in facilitating foreign investors and resolving their issues and reaffirmed his resolve to make Pakistan an attractive business and export hub for the international markets.

The Minister also apprised the delegation about the government’s comprehensive structural reforms agenda, reaffirming its commitment to expanding the tax base, addressing economic leakages, and ensuring a complete transformation of the tax authority.

He emphasized that no exemptions would be granted to any segment of the economy, underscoring that the country is already progressing in the right direction in these areas.

The Minister concluded the meeting by emphasizing the government’s determination to implement reforms aimed at ensuring economic stability, enhancing the ease of doing business, and promoting sustainable growth.

