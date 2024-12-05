AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
Islamabad lockdown: IHC expresses annoyance over govt, PTI

Terence J Sigamony Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed annoyance over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government over Islamabad lockdown during the party’s protest.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday heard a contempt petition filed by the traders of federal capital, who were concerned about potential disruption to their businesses.

Islamabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal Sajid Cheema, state counsel Malik Abdul Rehman, and others appeared before the court.

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

During the hearing, Justice Aamer criticised both the PTI and the government for their failure to respect citizens’ rights during and after the November 24 protest. He remarked that the PTI was wrong, and so was the government and raised question over the actions of both the sides.

Expressing dismay over shutting down Islamabad, Justice Aamer said the government was supposed to maintain peace, but “you locked down the entire city”.

The IHC chief justice remarked that he would also ask the PTI about the violation of court’s orders. The judge said that he will also ask from the PTI why the court’s orders were disregarded, but the government closed Islamabad in such a way that even he, as a judge, could not reach his destination.

He maintained that the government was supposed to restore law and order but instead it shut down entire Islamabad.

He further said that the government kept saying on the media that they are not allowing it on the order of IHC. He added that the court had also instructed you to consider the fundamental rights of citizens, business people and protesters.

The CJP said that it seemed as if he fell prey to his own order.

He questioned the repeated disruptions caused by protests, saying that what alternative solutions can be implemented instead of shutting down the city with containers? The petitioners ask that why were their businesses shut down. What was their fault?

State counsel Malik Abdul Rehman informed the court that some reports had arrived, and some were still pending.

The court reprimanded the State Counsel, asking, is this your first time appearing before the court? Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case until next week, directing him to submit a detailed report from the Ministry of Interior.

