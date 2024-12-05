Sindh cabinet abolishes deceased quota, reforms educational boards

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a cabinet meeting where several important decisions, including the establishment of the Directorate of Inclusive Education to tackle the issue of mainstream public and private schools denying admission to mild autism, abolishing the provision for the Deceased Quota as per Supreme Court order, establishing the Sindh Peoples Rural Civic Services Company to ensure clean water and sanitation for the rural population, revising the criteria for the appointment of vice-chancellors were made and a committee was formed to address shortcomings in educational boards.

The meeting was held at CM House that was apprised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) that the major issue is a denial of the mainstream public and private schools to admit mild autistic, slow learner and borderline children. These children are compelled to go to special schools, which is a clear violation of the prevailing laws.

The chief minister approved the creation of the Establishment Directorate of Inclusive Education under DEPD to implement a joint strategy/ policy developed by DEPD and the School Education Department.

The Directorate of Inclusive Education will aim at to address the denial of admission for mild autism in mainstream public and private schools.

The cabinet was told that the Supreme Court had passed an order on 26.09.2024, whereby the Apex Court held that recruitment against ‘Deceased Quota’ inter-alia under Rule 11-A of the Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1974 was discriminatory and ultra-virus under Articles 3, 4, 5 (2), 18, 25(1) and 27 of the Constitution.

The cabinet approved the deletion of Rule 11-A from the Sindh Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion & Transfer) Rules, 1974.

The Sindh cabinet approved the establishment of a “Sindh Peoples Rural Civic Services” under the Sindh Transformational Accelerated Rural Services (STARS) initiative. This aims at to provide clean water and sanitation to 61 per cent of Sindh’s population living in rural areas, where 70 per cent lack access to clean water and 65 per cent lack proper sanitation.

Murad Shah said that with a 2.5 per cent annual population growth, urgent action is needed to prevent rural schemes from collapsing. He added that the World Bank has committed $400 million for this initiative, which will operate in eight districts including Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas.

The strategy includes a monthly contribution of Rs 1000 from households for maintenance and emphasises community engagement for behavioural change. The expected benefits are improved health outcomes, economic growth, and sustainable rural development, along with community empowerment and gender-inclusive governance.

To address issues and shortcomings in the functioning of the Educational Boards, the University & Boards department suggested certain amendments in the Sindh Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance, 1972.

The cabinet constituted a committee with the Minister of Education Syed Sardar Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and Secretary U&B to sit together and give recommendations for improving the functions of educational boards.

On appointment of Chairman, Secretaries, Controller of Examination and Audit Officers for Education Boards, the cabinet was told that in response to an advertisement, a large number of applications were received. Three hundred people applied for Chairmen, 119 for secretaries, 140 for controllers of examination and 69 for audit officers.

To ensure transparency, it was decided to conduct interviews through the search committee in which the chief minister would induct two experts.

In recognition and distinct honour of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s enduring legacy in promoting democracy, federalism, and social justice, the cabinet decided to establish a new autonomous institution namely Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Institute for Democracy and Federalism (SBBIDF).

The current three Benazir Bhutto Chairs at the University of Karachi, University of Sindh, Jamshoro and SALU, Khairpur are to be integrated with the new Institute. The cabinet also approved RS300 million for the institute during the financial year 2024-25. The law of the institute referred to the assembly for discussion and approval.

The Cabinet also approved the Draft Act for establishing the M H Panhwar Institute of Sindhological Studies in Jamshoro. The objective of the institute is to promote and conduct research in the fields of natural and social sciences and to foster close collaboration between different research institutions and organisations in the province at both regional and international levels.

The cabinet approved the allotment of four acres of land to HESCO at Deh & Tapo Bhitshah, Taluka Hala, district Matiari for the establishment of 132 KV Grid Station at the rate of Rs4 million per acre.

On the request of M/s Pakistan Gas Solutions Ltd (PGSL), the cabinet approved the issuance of a Letter of Support for a feasibility study for LNG/ RLNG and LPG port at Keti Bunder area. PGSL will bear the risk and cost without any obligation to the Sindh government.

The cabinet allowed the Energy Department to enter into a 25-year (extendable by another term of 25 years) Lease Agreement with PGSL. Based on the study the Sindh government will be entitled to negotiate and sign a financial benefit-based Implementation Agreement with PGSL

The cabinet was told that with its approval, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Feb 25, 2021, between the Sindh government and Sukkur IBA for the conduct of a general screening test for appointment in BPS-5 to BPS-15 for all the provincial departments which has expired on Feb 25, 2024.

The cabinet approved the Renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding for the conduct of general screening tests for appointments in BPS-05 to BPS-15 for all the departments with Sukkur IBA.

The cabinet approved appointment of CEO Trans-Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio, a BPS-19 officer with the primary purpose of implementation of the BRT Red Line Project on modern business lines, funded through loans from Asian Development Bank (ADB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and Green Climate Fund (GCF), along with counterpart funding from the Government of Sindh, under a project agreement signed in June 2020.

The cabinet approved Rs2.3 billion matching grant for Hassan Suleman Memorial Hospital, being established over an area of 2.25 acres of land in Malir. The hospital would be established within two years.

