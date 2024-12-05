AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
Pakistan

Women targeted through use of deep-fake tech: Azma

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2024 08:19am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that deep-fake technology is being used as a weapon against women.

She noted that awareness about deep-fake videos is low in Pakistan, and women are specifically targeted through this technology. Deep-fake is a dark tool that is primarily used to harm women, Azma in an interview with a French broadcasting agency.

She emphasized that there is a critical need to improve the judicial system and investigative methods in such cases. There is also an urgent need to enhance the capacity of the Cyber Crime Unit, she added.

She remarked that when the Punjab government introduced the defamation law, it faced criticism. Some people claimed that the law was being used to suppress dissenting opinions. However, now people are realizing that the defamation law is the need of the hour. Regarding the issue of fake videos, she mentioned that her entire family has supported her.

