AGL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 169.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.5%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
DGKC 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.69%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
FFBL 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.37%)
FFL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.53%)
HUBC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.58%)
HUMNL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KEL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
NBP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.56%)
OGDC 193.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.73%)
PPL 168.00 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.37%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (7.38%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.12%)
SEARL 100.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.13%)
TELE 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TOMCL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.2%)
TREET 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.09%)
TRG 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.97%)
BR100 11,335 Increased By 46 (0.41%)
BR30 34,302 Increased By 161.7 (0.47%)
KSE100 105,467 Increased By 362.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 94.2 (0.29%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-05

Parliament House illuminated in orange lights

Press Release Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 08:41am

ISLAMABAD: In a historic and symbolic move, the Parliament House of Pakistan has been illuminated in orange lights to mark the global campaign of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

This initiative was undertaken on the proposal of MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani, secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

The orange illumination represents a brighter future free from violence and a united stand against gender-based discrimination. This gesture aligns with the global theme of the 16 Days of Activism campaign and emphasizes the role of parliamentarians in advocating for gender equality and justice.

The secretary of WPC stated, “This illumination is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of women and girls in Pakistan. The Parliament of Pakistan stands as a beacon of hope and a platform for action in this critical fight.”

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus has consistently championed legislative and policy initiatives to address gender-based violence and promote women's empowerment. This gesture is part of a broader series of activities planned by the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus to observe the 16 Days of Activism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Parliament House WPC Women’s Parliamentary Caucus

Comments

200 characters

Parliament House illuminated in orange lights

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

PCP, PR, OPF boards’ reconstitution gets nod: CCoSOEs concerned over Rs1trn annual losses by SOEs

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Investments in Balochistan: Bugti vows strict security measures

Aurangzeb says affordable housing linked with two ‘existential’ problems

Islamabad lockdown: IHC expresses annoyance over govt, PTI

Sukuk auction: Govt raises Rs2trn in 2024 using PSX platform

Customs/export value of fruits revised

Read more stories