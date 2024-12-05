‘Parking problem in Lahore increasing day by day’

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that parking problems in Lahore are increasing day by day and hence all possible measures will be taken for the convenience of citizens.

He expressed these views during his visit to the office of Lahore Parking Company on Wednesday. The Minister directed the company to submit a plan within 15 days, adding that steps will be taken to outsource on-road parking while plazas and other off-road parking will be run by the company itself.

Rafiq averred that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered development of an integrated parking system in the provincial capital. “All possible measures will be taken for the convenience of the citizens and strict action will be taken on complaints of overcharging,” he added.

He also directed the concerned officials to develop an effective mechanism for citizens to file complaints, adding that parking without a receipt was a loss to the company. “We should pay attention to this aspect as well,” he observed.

Moreover, the Minister said that a solid monitoring procedure should be developed. “A detailed presentation should be made within 15 days after which a clear master plan will be made because, without a master plan, it was not possible to achieve the goals,” he added.

On this occasion, Lahore Parking Company CEO Naveed ul Islam Virk briefed the Minister on the affairs of the company.

