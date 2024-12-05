AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-05

Tech surge propels S&P 500, Nasdaq to all-time highs

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touching record highs driven by gains in technology stocks, while investors awaited comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Crucial jobs data is due on Friday and investors are shoring up bets on a third consecutive interest-rate cut at the central bank’s Dec. 17-18 meeting.

Salesforce provided the biggest boost to the blue-chip Dow on the day, jumping 8.8% to an all-time high after the enterprise cloud company beat Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and raised the lower end of its annual revenue forecast.

Other cloud companies also jumped, with ServiceNow and Datadog adding 5.6% each.

Information Technology stocks hit a record high, buoyed by gains in megacaps such as Microsoft and Nvidia.

Marvell Technology advanced 21.6% to a record high after the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analyst estimates, while the broader Semiconductor index rose 1.6%.

“Numbers from technology (Salesforce and Marvell) once again were pretty amazing and it just seems that we can continue to grow and hit these earnings. These numbers continue to give the tech rally legs,” said JJ Kinahan, CEO at IG Group North America.

US private payrolls showed a modest increase in November, while annual wages for workers staying in their jobs edged higher for the first time in 25 months.

Separately, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed US services sector activity slowed in November after logging big gains in recent months, while the final reading of the S&P services survey was revised lower to 56.1.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235.16 points, or 0.53%, to 44,940.69, the S&P 500 gained 22.58 points, or 0.37%, to 6,072.46, and the Nasdaq Composite added 171.83 points, or 0.88%, to 19,652.74.

The CBOE Market Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, briefly dipped below 13 points for the first time since July.

The Fed’s Beige Book, the central bank’s US economic activity survey report, is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem spoke on the day, joining other Fed officials this week in signaling support for further rate cuts, but none pushed strongly for or against another reduction.

US stocks had a solid November after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the Nov. 5 election and his Republican Party sweeping both houses of Congress.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly was up nearly 3% after its weight-loss drug Zepbound topped rival Wegovy in a head-to-head study.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 115 new highs and 74 new lows.

S&P S&P index

Comments

200 characters

Tech surge propels S&P 500, Nasdaq to all-time highs

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

PCP, PR, OPF boards’ reconstitution gets nod: CCoSOEs concerned over Rs1trn annual losses by SOEs

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Investments in Balochistan: Bugti vows strict security measures

Aurangzeb says affordable housing linked with two ‘existential’ problems

Islamabad lockdown: IHC expresses annoyance over govt, PTI

Sukuk auction: Govt raises Rs2trn in 2024 using PSX platform

Customs/export value of fruits revised

Read more stories