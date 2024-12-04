AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
Dec 04, 2024
World

Bangladesh's Yunus urges unity to counter 'Indian aggression'

AFP Published 04 Dec, 2024 08:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday urged the country’s politicians to keep differences at bay and put up a united front to counter “Indian aggression”.

The Muslim-majority nation saw a student-led uprising in August, toppling autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina and ending her 15-year rule.

India – Hasina’s biggest international patron and the destination of her exile – has accused Yunus’ administration of failing to protect minority Hindus, straining ties between the neighbours.

“They are undermining our efforts to build a new Bangladesh and are spreading fictitious stories,” Yunus told a gathering of Bangladeshi political parties.

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy after consulate attack

“They have spread these rumours in particular countries and among influential players.”

Yunus urged politicians at the meeting to unite against what he characterised as a disinformation campaign, describing the matter as “a question of our existence”.

A caretaker administration headed by Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been tasked with enacting democratic reforms ahead of fresh elections.

The chaotic aftermath of Hasina’s ouster saw a smattering of reprisal attacks against Hindus and other minorities, based in part on their perceived support for her government.

Yunus’s administration has acknowledged and condemned attacks on Hindus but said in many cases they were motivated by politics rather than religion.

It has accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence and running a “propaganda campaign”.

Wednesday’s meeting, Yunus’s media team said, was part of an initiative to promote national unity in the face of “Indian aggression”.

Yunus also met with student leaders on Tuesday evening

Numerous street demonstrations have been staged against India in Bangladesh since Hasina’s ouster as diplomatic relations have cratered.

Several rallies were held on Wednesday to protest against an attempt by Hindu activists this week to storm a Bangladeshi consulate in an Indian city not far from the neighbours’ shared border.

India has condemned the breach and arrested seven people over the incident.

India Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus bangladesh protest Bangladesh Hindu Indian aggression

