French bonds hold steady ahead of make-or-break vote

LONDON: French government bonds traded steadily on Wednesday ahead of a vote in France’s parliament on no-confidence motions that look set to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government.

The broader fixed income market gave back some safe-haven gains made after South Korea briefly declared martial law the previous day.

Euro tumbles as French govt crisis grows

European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann said in an interview published on Wednesday it was “conceivable” the central bank will cut interest rates by a quarter point next week, but not more.

Markets currently fully expect a 25-basis point cut from the ECB at its upcoming meeting and price in a 27% chance of a larger half-point cut.