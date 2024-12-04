AGL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
With Champions Trophy looming, Pakistan rest Shaheen Afridi for South Africa Tests

Reuters Published December 4, 2024 Updated December 4, 2024 01:04pm

LAHORE: Speedster Shaheen Afridi has been left out of Pakistan’s squad for a two-Test series in South Africa in a bid to keep him fresh for the Champions Trophy at home next year, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

However, the left-arm quick has been picked for six limited-overs matches in South Africa beginning on Dec. 10, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

“Shaheen Afridi, who also missed the last two Tests against England, has been picked for the white-ball matches as part of his workload management so that he is in his best fitness and form for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” the statement read.

ICC to decide fate of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy on Friday

Fellow fast bowler Naseem Shah and batting mainstay Babar Azam, both of whom missed the last two matches against England, were recalled for the Test matches in Centurion and Cape Town.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, whose tally of 19 wickets in two Tests was key to Pakistan’s 2-1 series victory against England in October, was dropped.

“Leaving out Sajid Khan, despite his stellar performances against England, was an extremely tough and difficult decision,” selector and interim Test team coach Aqib Javed said.

“However, considering the pace-friendly conditions at Centurion and in Cape Town, we opted for Mohammad Abbas instead, who is an outstanding exponent of seam bowling.”

Pakistan squads:

Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper), Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha

ODI: Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wicketkeeper)

T20I: Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wicketkeeper)

