AGL 37.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 161.50 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (4.05%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.53%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.88%)
DFML 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
DGKC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.1%)
FCCL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.35%)
FFBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
FFL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
HUBC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (3.28%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.43%)
NBP 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.73%)
OGDC 192.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.07%)
PAEL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.97%)
PIBTL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
PPL 166.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 97.48 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.89%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.14%)
TOMCL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.65%)
TREET 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.66%)
TRG 61.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
UNITY 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.4%)
BR100 11,245 Increased By 28.8 (0.26%)
BR30 33,908 Increased By 258 (0.77%)
KSE100 104,849 Increased By 289.5 (0.28%)
KSE30 32,446 Increased By 80.1 (0.25%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian steel mills feel crunch from cheap Chinese imports

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 11:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s construction boom with its gleaming highrises and multilane highways was supposed to drive up domestic steel sales, but Jogindra Group’s mills in northern Punjab state are filled with unsold inventory.

A flood of cheap Chinese steel has pushed India’s smaller mills to scale down operations and consider job cuts, as the South Asian nation joins a growing list of countries contemplating action to stem imports.

India, the world’s second-largest steel maker, turned into a net importer in the last fiscal year, sounding alarms in New Delhi about what a weakened sector portends for the security of future infrastructure projects and steel-reliant industries.

At small and medium-sized mills, which account for 41% of India’s total steel output and employ more than 1.5 million people, capacity utilisation has dropped by nearly a third over the past six months, executives from a dozen such producers said in interviews.

In Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab’s “steel city”, the cluster of mills is unable to compete with Chinese imports often sold at up to 10% less than Indian offerings.

“If we are not able to compete in the market, our plant won’t run at full capacity,” said Adarsh Garg, chairman and managing director at Jogindra Group.

“We will be forced to lay off 10% to 15% of our employees here if this continues,” Garg said. Despite offering discounts on its products, the company’s sales have dropped 30% to 35% in the past six months, forcing it to cut output by nearly a third, Garg said.

Raju John, director general of the Builders Association of India, said developers and engineering firms are lured by the savings.

Chinese steel sells for $25 to $50 a metric ton cheaper and sometimes as much as $70.

Finished steel imports from China reached an all-time high this year, up more than 30%, and included both hot-rolled steel used in construction and galvanised steel for the automobile industry.

The influx has battered domestic sales while China’s lower prices have also eroded Indian exports.

‘Everyone is bleeding’

China produces more steel than the rest of the world combined, and its bargain offerings on the global market have prompted widespread trade complaints.

That output, expected to continue in 2025, coupled with heightened export volumes since China’s property crisis battered demand from the domestic construction industry, has rattled steel markets overseas, even in countries with a strong local industry.

“Surging imports at predatory prices with reducing export opportunity is today a major concern for the survival of (the) Indian steel industry,” the Indian Steel Association said in a presentation to the government.

The association said steel companies are struggling to initiate expansion plans after their profit margins dropped by 68% to 91% so far this fiscal year.

Prices have suffered with hot-rolled coil used in construction plummeting to a three-year low earlier this year.

While smaller steelmakers have been hit the hardest, even big Indian producers such as JSW Steel and Tata Steel are concerned and have backed the association’s efforts to push for curbs on Chinese imports.

The process to impose import curbs, which could take four to six months, is subject to paperwork completion by the industry and a subsequent government investigation to determine whether Chinese imports are harming Indian steel mills.

New Delhi is keen to avoid mass layoffs for the industry’s 2.5 million workers as India struggles to employ its surging population.

Steel also fortifies India’s rapid development, from new housing to massive infrastructure projects required to sustain the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

A senior government official with knowledge of the matter said the financial stability of steel companies is required to ensure future demand is met.

Steel mills across India are feeling the pinch.

“During July-September, the export orders we were waiting for did not come through because we lost business to China,” said Sagar Yadav, a senior general manager at Goodluck India steel mills in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Indian steelmakers seek to soften proposed import curbs on key raw material

In the western city of Pune, Neo Mega Steel has lost orders from the automobile industry to Chinese rivals, said Managing Director Vedant Goel.

And in western Maharashtra state, Bhagyalaxmi Rolling Mill has been hit by a sharp drop in exports. Nitin Kabra, a director at the mill, said he expects production cuts at the start of next year.

“Chinese imports have impacted our margins and morale,” Kabra said. “Prices have fallen so low that everyone is bleeding.”

India Uttar Pradesh Chinese imports US Steel Nippon Steel Indian steel mills

Comments

200 characters

Indian steel mills feel crunch from cheap Chinese imports

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 105,000 as investors anticipate further rate cut

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Oil prices inch up on geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ supply plans

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Read more stories