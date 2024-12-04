Govt to block terrorists’ accounts on social media

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting of the National Action Plan (NAP) Coordination Committee in Islamabad on Tuesday. During the meeting, it was decided to enhance coordination between the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and the provinces. The minister said that a National Fusion Center has been established for effective coordination.

According to the briefing, 206 terrorists have been killed in 7984 intelligence-based operations till October this year. During the meeting, it was decided to take comprehensive measures to prevent the activities of banned terrorist organizations on social media. In this regard, with the cooperation of Pakistan Tele-communication Authority (PTA), the accounts of terrorist groups will be blocked, while the provinces will take steps under a comprehensive strategy to stop the usage of illegal SIMs. The top officials of all relevant institutions, including PTA, were directed to present an effective mechanism in the next meeting.

The interior minister condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasised that full cooperation would be provided to improve the professional capabilities of the Counter-Terrorism Forces in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to deal with terrorism, adding that the police and Frontier Constabulary would be strengthened. He underscored that everyone had to work together to improve the law and order situation. He said that along with increasing capacity, the police of all provinces should be equipped with modern technology.