AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of United Bank Limited (UBP) has approved the amalgamation of Silk Bank Limited (SBL) with and into UBL through a share swap arrangement in accordance with Section 48 of Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962.

The Agreement to Amalgamate, the Scheme of Amalgamation and other ancillary documentation will be entered into by UBL in connection with the Amalgamation.

On the basis of the swap ratio of one (1) new ordinary share of UBL, having face value of Rs 10/- in exchange of 325 already issued shares of SBL, each share having face value of Rs 10/-, issuance of 27,944,188 ordinary shares of UBL other than right issue.

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of UBL will be convened on Monday 30 December 2024 at Islamabad for consideration and approval of the Amalgamation and above matters by the shareholders of UBL.

The Share Transfer Books of UBL will remain closed from Monday 23 December 2024 to Monday 30 December 2024 (both days inclusive).

The above mentioned decisions of the Board are subject to, amongst others execution of definitive agreements for and in connection with the Amalgamation by the parties to such definitive agreements; receipt of all corporate (including approval of the shareholders), regulatory (including the Competition Commission of Pakistan) and third-party approvals by UBL and SBL; and the sanction of the Scheme of Amalgamation by State Bank of Pakistan under Section 48 of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962.

