IK still has ‘one last card to play’, claims Aleema

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, the sister of jailed ex-prime minister, on Tuesday said that her brother still had “one last card to play”, as he would neither tell anyone about it nor let it be known for now.

“It [the last card] will not be used right now,” she told journalists, outside Adiala Jail, after meeting his brother in jail.

A day ago, top PTI leaders had met Imran at the Adiala Jail for the first time since the party called its “final call” protest in Islamabad last week.

The call was made to demand the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which, he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Claims and counter-claims over deaths purportedly caused by law-enforcement action against the PTI marchers remain a major bone of contention between the government and the opposition party.

According to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Imran was “not aware of the developments during the protest as he didn’t have access to newspapers and television.”

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi directed Adiala Jail administration to submit details to the court for not allowing the sisters of Imran Khan to meet their brother in jail on Monday.

A petition was filed in court by his sisters, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Khan, making superintendent of Adiala Jail as respondents in the petition.

The court issued a notice based on the application and sought a response from the jail authorities within two hours as to why the sisters were denied meeting Imran.

Separately, in a case related to recent sit-in at D-Chowk, an ATC in Islamabad granted bail to the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub against a surety of Rs55,000.

The court had issued nonbailable arrest warrants for Ayub along with Imran, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 92 others for the “violent protests”.

Numerous party workers were arrested in the ensuing crackdown and multiple cases were filed after the protest.

The counsel for Ayub, Babar Awan requested the court to reduce the bond amount to Rs25,000. However, Judge Sipra said Rs55,000 should be deposited.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 10.

The court also granted bail to PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat in seven cases against a surety of Rs5,000. The cases against him were registered at Secretariat, Kohsar, Ramna, Tarnol and Karachi Company police stations.

Marwat and his lawyer Ali Azad sought bail from the court which Judge Sipra granted.

The court summoned the police along with records on December 10.

