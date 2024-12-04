AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-04

JI chief assails govt for slowing down internet services

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Tuesday, while slamming the government for slowing down internet services and putting other restrictions on the internet has said that the JI has started a national programme to provide information technology (IT) education to one million youth within next few years under the “Bano Qabil project” of Alkhidmat Foundation.

Speaking at the Youth Empowerment Seminar here, he emphasised that the people of Pakistan require uninterrupted internet access. He described the government’s tactics as unbearable, adding that JI would resist these measures.

Rehman criticised the government’s approach, stating that instead of fostering growth in the field of IT, it has resorted to using firewalls to control internet access. He argued that this was not only depriving the youth of employment opportunities but also leading to increasing frustration and desperation.

He said that new Bano Qabil Centers will also be established in Rawalpindi, following Karachi and Lahore. He was speaking at the Youth Empowerment Session organised by Alkhidmat Foundation on the occasion of International Volunteer Day at Pak-China Center.

He congratulated Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan for serving in almost eight major sectors and continuing its mission through projects like earthquake and flood relief, healthcare, education and training of orphans, housing, scholarships, and the BanoQabil program.

He praised Alkhidmat Foundation’s efforts in providing thousands of orphaned and destitute children with free education, training, and housing, particularly through its premier educational institutions like Aghosh, which cater to the educational needs of underprivileged children.

Vice Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab North Dr Tariq Saleem, and Alkhidmat Foundation President Dr Rizwan were also present on the occasion.

Hafiz Naeem emphasised on provision of employment and development opportunities to the youth in the IT sector and called for ensuring uninterrupted internet facility to the citizens and said that there must be ethical guidelines for the use of technology. He said that the Constitution obliges the state to provide free and quality education to all citizens. However, he said that 25 million children in the country are still deprived of education.

Naeem emphasised implementing a uniform curriculum and education system. He stressed the need of implementing the economic system of Islam in the country as the interest-based capitalist system deprives people of equal opportunities and concentrates wealth in a few hands.

He reaffirmed JI’s commitment to strive for an Islamic economic system in line with the spirit of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Naeem emphasised implementation of Urdu as the national and official language as mandated by the Constitution and upheld by the Supreme Court, calling for all government correspondence, education, and judicial proceedings to be conducted in Urdu.

