Credible forensic lab test a must for vehicle auction: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the Customs Department to conduct forensic laboratory test through a reputable forensic laboratory before auction of vehicles.

The decision would not be applicable on the import of un-cleared or overstayed vehicles imported through ports.

The FBR has amended the Customs Rules 2001 through SRO 1964(I)/2024 issued here on Tuesday.

The FBR has introduced the amendments to bring transparency in auction procedure of the imported vehicles. The buyers of vehicles from customs auction would be able to get non-tempered vehicles. The timing of the forensic laboratory test is very important which needs to be done before the before auction of vehicles.

The decision would be instrumental in checking the auction of tempered vehicles in the country.

According to the notification, before putting confiscated vehicles to auction, except the un-cleared or overstayed vehicles imported through ports, forensic laboratory test may be conducted through a reputable forensic laboratory.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024