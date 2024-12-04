AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-04

Credible forensic lab test a must for vehicle auction: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the Customs Department to conduct forensic laboratory test through a reputable forensic laboratory before auction of vehicles.

The decision would not be applicable on the import of un-cleared or overstayed vehicles imported through ports.

The FBR has amended the Customs Rules 2001 through SRO 1964(I)/2024 issued here on Tuesday.

The FBR has introduced the amendments to bring transparency in auction procedure of the imported vehicles. The buyers of vehicles from customs auction would be able to get non-tempered vehicles. The timing of the forensic laboratory test is very important which needs to be done before the before auction of vehicles.

The decision would be instrumental in checking the auction of tempered vehicles in the country.

According to the notification, before putting confiscated vehicles to auction, except the un-cleared or overstayed vehicles imported through ports, forensic laboratory test may be conducted through a reputable forensic laboratory.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR auction forensic lab test

Comments

200 characters

Credible forensic lab test a must for vehicle auction: FBR

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Internet shutdown: IT sector suffers $1m per hour loss: P@SHA

FBR tells SC: Rs880m recovered from people holding foreign accounts, properties

MPs grill MNFS&R for failure to protect agri sector

Read more stories