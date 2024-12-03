Putin tells Erdogan of need for ‘speedy’ end to Syria rebel offensive

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for a “speedy” end to the rebel offensive in Syria in a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Putin “emphasised the need for a speedy end to terrorist aggression against the Syrian state by radical groups,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also said there was a need to give “full support to the efforts of the lawful authorities to restore stability and constitutional order throughout the country”, adding that this should involve “using Ankara’s capabilities in the region”.

The Kremlin said the leaders called for “strengthening of cooperation” between them.

They also noted “the key importance of further close coordination between Russia, Turkey and Iran in normalising the situation in Syria,” the Kremlin said, adding that Erdogan and Putin “will continue contacting each other in the context of seeking steps to de-escalate the crisis”.

Russia intervened in Syria in 2015, stepping into the conflict on the side of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on his request with strikes on rebel-held areas.

On Monday, Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pledged “unconditional support” for Assad, according to the Kremlin.

Erdogan backed rebel efforts to topple Assad but in recent months has sought a rapprochement with his Syrian counterpart.