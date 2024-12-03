AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US monitoring ‘closely’ as South Korea declares martial law

AFP Published 03 Dec, 2024 09:34pm
Soldiers try to enter the National Assembly building in Seoul on December 4 2024, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared martial law, accusing the opposition of being “anti-state forces” and saying he was acting to protect the country from “threats” posed by the North. Photo: AFP
Soldiers try to enter the National Assembly building in Seoul on December 4 2024, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared martial law, accusing the opposition of being “anti-state forces” and saying he was acting to protect the country from “threats” posed by the North. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States said Tuesday it was “closely” monitoring the situation in South Korea, one of Washington’s closest allies, where President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law.

“The Administration is in contact with the ROK government and is monitoring the situation closely,” a spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council said, using the official acronym for the Republic of Korea.

Washington stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from North Korea, its nuclear-armed neighbor.

South Korea president declares emergency martial law

The United States and South Korea have long carried out joint exercises, infuriating the North, which views them as rehearsals for invasion and has frequently conducted weapons tests in retaliation.

US President Joe Biden has also fostered the relationship between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as a bulwark against both North Korea and an increasingly assertive China.

Yoon earlier this year hosted a Summit for Democracy, an initiative of Biden which seeks to protect democratic institutions globally.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory in November, the South Korean president congratulated the Republican, saying he hoped to work closely with the incoming US president.

south korea United States martial law

Comments

200 characters

US monitoring ‘closely’ as South Korea declares martial law

‘No hiccups’: finance ministry reaffirms commitment to IMF programme, refutes speculation

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, settles above 104,000 with 1,300-point gain

FM Dar stresses effective implementation of ECO trade agreement for regional prosperity

PM Shehbaz reaches Riyadh to participate in ‘One Water Summit’

South Korea president declares emergency martial law

Govt extends deadline for submitting Hajj 2025 applications till Dec 10

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

India progressed as it implemented economic plans developed by Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

T-bills: foreign investment sees net outflow of $58.04mn in three weeks of November

Read more stories