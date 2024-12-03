AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan training centres say women to be barred from health studies

AFP Published 03 Dec, 2024 07:47pm
Afghan female students studying health studies gather outside the Omid Institute of Health Sciences in Kabul on December 3, 2024. Photo: AFP
Afghan female students studying health studies gather outside the Omid Institute of Health Sciences in Kabul on December 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

KABUL: Senior employees at several institutions offering nursing and midwifery courses in Afghanistan on Tuesday said women would be barred from classes, following an edict by the Taliban supreme leader.

Health officials met with directors of education institutes on Monday in the capital Kabul to inform them of the ruling, an official from the public health ministry who was not authorised to speak to the media told AFP.

“There is no official letter but the directors of institutes were informed in a meeting that women and girls can’t study anymore in their institutes,” he said.

“They were not provided with any details and justification and were just told of the order of the supreme leader and were asked to implement it.”

The manager of an institute who attended the meeting and asked not to be named for fear of reprisal said dozens of managers were in attendance.

Afghan women not barred from speaking to each other: morality ministry

A senior employee of another centre told AFP his boss had been at a separate meeting with health officials on Tuesday after confusion about the rule.

The employee said institutes had been given 10 days to hold final exams.

Some managers petitioned the ministry for clarity, while others carried on as normal in the absence of a written order.

Not long after Taliban authorities swept back to power in 2021, they barred girls from education beyond secondary school as part of restrictions labelled “gender apartheid” by the United Nations.

Women students then flocked to health institutes, one of the few avenues still open to them.

They now make up the majority of students in these centres.

Afghanistan has around 10 public and more than 150 private health institutes offering two-year diplomas in 18 subjects, ranging from midwifery to anaesthesia, pharmacy and dentistry, with a total of 35,000 women students, health ministry sources said.

“What are we supposed to do with just 10 percent of our students?” one manager said.

Aysha – not her real name – a midwifery teacher at a private institute in Kabul, said she received a message from management telling her not to come to work until further notice with little explanation.

“This is a big shock for us. Psychologically, we are shaken,” the 28-year-old said.

“This was the only source of hope for the girls and women who were banned from universities.”

The United Kingdom’s charge d’affaires said he was “deeply concerned” by the reports.

“This is another affront to women’s right to education and will further restrict access to healthcare for Afghan women and children,” he posted on social media platform X.

The health ministry source said the ban would squeeze an already suffering health sector.

“We are already short of professional medical and para-medical staff and this would result in further shortages.”

Afghanistan health studies

Comments

200 characters

Afghan training centres say women to be barred from health studies

‘No hiccups’: finance ministry reaffirms commitment to IMF programme, refutes speculation

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, settles above 104,000 with 1,300-point gain

PM Shehbaz reaches Riyadh to participate in ‘One Water Summit’

South Korea president declares emergency martial law

Govt extends deadline for submitting Hajj 2025 applications till Dec 10

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

India progressed as it implemented economic plans developed by Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

T-bills: foreign investment sees net outflow of $58.04mn in three weeks of November

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Read more stories