AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kyiv says repels Russian push over east Ukraine river

AFP Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:41pm

KYIV: Ukraine said Tuesday that its forces had repelled a Russian effort to cross a key waterway on the eastern frontline, as Moscow’s army claimed to have seized two more villages in its grinding advance.

Almost three years after invading, Russia’s forces are accelerating their offensive, capturing more Ukrainian territory in November than in any month since March 2022, according to AFP analysis of data from the US Institute for the Study of War.

Kyiv said Russian forces had tried to cross the Oskil river, which has long been a de facto front line across the east of the war-scarred country.

The waterway winds its way from Russia’s western border through the northeast of Ukraine, with Moscow and Kyiv’s forces entrenched on either side of sections of its banks.

Russian attacks on west Ukraine trigger power cuts

“As a result of the successful operation, the enemy was destroyed. The right bank of the Oskil river is under the control of the Defence Forces,” the Ukrainian military said in a statement.

Ukrainian military bloggers had over recent days reported a Russian push over the river near the village of Novomlynsk in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Moscow’s forces have been advancing in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and are closing in on the civilian hub of Kupiansk, which is divided by the Oskil river.

Kupiansk had a pre-war population of around 27,000 people and was occupied by Russian forces just days after the Kremlin launched its invasion, when the town’s mayor ceded control.

Ukraine recaptured it in September 2022 as part of a lightning offensive that saw them regain large swathes of the Kharkiv region.

Russia’s forces claimed separately on Tuesday to have advanced along the eastern and southern fronts.

The defence ministry said its troops had seized the villages of Novodarivka in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Romanivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

It also claimed to have “improved its tactical position” in the northeastern Kharkiv region, including around Kupiansk, though it did not comment on the alleged attempt to cross the river.

Russia’s troops have stepped up their advances on the front line, combined with an escalation in aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy facilities.

AFP analysis of ISW data showed that during November, Kremlin forces advanced on more than 725 square kilometres (280 square miles) of Ukrainian territory, mainly in the east near the city of Pokrovsk, compared with an advance of 610 square kilometres in October.

Separate Russian artillery and drone attacks killed three people in the eastern Donetsk region, including in the under-fire city of Pokrovsk, a key Russian target, the local governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Kyiv military Kyiv troops

Comments

200 characters

Kyiv says repels Russian push over east Ukraine river

‘No hiccups’: finance ministry reaffirms commitment to IMF programme, refutes speculation

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, settles above 104,000 with 1,300-point gain

PM Shehbaz reaches Riyadh to participate in ‘One Water Summit’

Govt extends deadline for submitting Hajj 2025 applications till Dec 10

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

India progressed as it implemented economic plans developed by Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

T-bills: foreign investment sees net outflow of $58.04mn in three weeks of November

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Read more stories