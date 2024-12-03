AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz reaches Riyadh to participate in ‘One Water Summit’

BR Web Desk Published December 3, 2024 Updated December 3, 2024 05:46pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the “One Water Summit” in Riyadh, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

A joint initiative of Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan and the World Bank, the Summit aims to promote global cooperation and a coherent international approach towards water resource management through high-level political commitments.

PM to leave for KSA today

At the Summit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at a Roundtable focusing on restoration, preservation, and adaptation in the context of fresh water resources and wetlands.

He will also highlight steps being taken by Pakistan to promote water conservation, strengthen climate resilience, improve water quality, create livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.

The premier will underline the importance of international cooperation to tackle the impact of climate-induced floods, erratic and extreme weather patterns, and heat stress on water resources and ecosystems.

On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the participating leaders.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

