Business & Finance

Turkiye auto sales rise 5.3% year-on-year in Nov, association says

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 12:30pm

GDANSK: Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkiye rose 5.3% year-on-year in November to 121,094 units, the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association said on Tuesday.

In November, passenger car sales were up 3.5% to 94,595 vehicles and light commercial vehicle sales increased 12.2% to 26,499 units.

S&P upgrades Turkiye’s credit rating to BB-

In the January-November period, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles decreased 0.5% year-on-year to 1,068,260 units, the association also said.

