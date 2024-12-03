AGL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level against the US dollar in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published 03 Dec, 2024 11:28am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 277.72, a gain of Re0.25 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 277.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar was buoyant on Tuesday as political turmoil in France undermined the euro, while tariff risks and weakness in China’s economy pushed the yuan to a one-year low.

Markets are waiting on US employment data on Friday to finesse bets on whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates later in the month - currently priced as an even chance.

Job openings figures are due later on Tuesday.

Typically the US dollar suffers seasonal weakness in December as companies tend to buy foreign currencies, however, this year traders have a wary eye on the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump and are keeping the US dollar firm.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday, trading within a narrow range, as traders awaited the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting later this week.

Brent crude futures were up 14 cents, or 0.19%, at $71.97 a barrel by 0404 GMT, after a 1-cent drop in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 8 cents, or 0.12%, to $68.18, following a 10-cent gain at Monday’s close.

