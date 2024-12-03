AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

APP Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting with Melinda Bohannon, Director General for Humanitarian and Development at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Bohannon was accompanied by Jo Moir, Development Director, and Louie Dane, Senior Economist. Senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the federal minister apprised the delegation of the government’s stabilisation and structural reforms programme. He outlined key initiatives, including the privatisation agenda, rightsizing of the federal government, pension reforms, and reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He highlighted that the quarter 1 tax revenues (YOY) increased by 25.6% in FY 25.

Trade, investment, & climate action: UK agrees to enhance cooperation

Bohannon appreciated the government’s comprehensive reforms programme and assured the full support to FCDO.

The federal minister further shared details about the upcoming ten-year Country Partnership Framework with the World Bank (WB), noting that Pakistan will be the first country to enter such a framework. He emphasised that the framework will address existential challenges, including population growth, child stunting and climate change, underscoring the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

Both the Minister and Bohannon agreed on the importance of adopting a responsive and proactive approach to reforms. In the end, the minister also emphasised the need to stay the course to ensure that the reform initiatives achieve lasting impact and contribute to Pakistan’s long-term economic and social development.

