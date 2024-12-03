AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

APP Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his satisfaction with the progress in cooperation and investment projects between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, hailing the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

Chairing a review meeting, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia continued to grow across various sectors, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two countries. “Saudi Arabia has been a reliable partner in Pakistan’s challenging times, and we are committed to deepening this cooperation,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

Additional MoUs: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enhance scope of partnership to $2.8bn

The meeting also included a briefing on the remarkable progress of bilateral investments.

It was briefed about the progress on bilateral cooperation in various fields in the second meeting of the Pakistan Saudi Arabia Joint Task Force held in November. It was informed that within a short span of time, both the countries had signed of 34 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), seven of which have already been formalised into agreements. These agreements, valued at $560 million.

