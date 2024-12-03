Digital media, business & culture: Pakistan, Tajikistan pledge to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD: Sharifzoda Yousuf Toir, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan, along with Deputy Head of Mission Saidjon Shafiev, called on Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon, at his office Monday.

The meeting focused on the evolving media and digital media landscapes, with both sides exchanging insights on opportunities and challenges in these sectors. In addition to digital media, discussions also covered areas of mutual interest, including business and cultural cooperation, with both parties emphasizing the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in these fields.

Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon, highlighted the growing importance of digital media in shaping public discourse and outlined Pakistan’s efforts to engage with global partners on digital issues, including tackling misinformation and bridging the digital divide.

Both sides agreed on the potential for deeper collaboration in the areas of digital media, business, and culture, with a view to strengthening long-term relations.

“I look forward to continued engagement with the Republic of Tajikistan and exploring new avenues for cooperation in digital media and other sectors,” said Minister Fahd Haroon following the meeting.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024