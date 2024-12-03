AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-03

Digital media, business & culture: Pakistan, Tajikistan pledge to strengthen ties

Press Release Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: Sharifzoda Yousuf Toir, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan, along with Deputy Head of Mission Saidjon Shafiev, called on Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon, at his office Monday.

The meeting focused on the evolving media and digital media landscapes, with both sides exchanging insights on opportunities and challenges in these sectors. In addition to digital media, discussions also covered areas of mutual interest, including business and cultural cooperation, with both parties emphasizing the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in these fields.

Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon, highlighted the growing importance of digital media in shaping public discourse and outlined Pakistan’s efforts to engage with global partners on digital issues, including tackling misinformation and bridging the digital divide.

Both sides agreed on the potential for deeper collaboration in the areas of digital media, business, and culture, with a view to strengthening long-term relations.

“I look forward to continued engagement with the Republic of Tajikistan and exploring new avenues for cooperation in digital media and other sectors,” said Minister Fahd Haroon following the meeting.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

digital media Sharifzoda Yousuf Toir

Comments

200 characters

