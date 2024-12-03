AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-03

Jam holds virtual meeting with QCCI

Published 03 Dec, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a virtual meeting with the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (QCCI), led by its President Muhammad Ayub, to discuss challenges and opportunities for Balochistan’s business community.

The Minister began the session by expressing condolences over recent kidnappings in the province, condemning the incidents, and offering prayers for the safety of all affected. He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting traders and resolving the issues faced by the business community and exporters in Balochistan.

President Ayub outlined several pressing concerns, including the need for flexibility in export policies and the establishment of additional border crossing points, one for each district to streamline trade with Afghanistan and Iran. He also called for policy changes at internal checkpoints within Balochistan, urging relaxation to facilitate smoother operations for businesses.

Another key issue discussed was the location of the Expo Centre in Quetta. The QCCI president requested its relocation closer to the airport to better accommodate foreign delegates and the business community. Minister Jam Kamal Khan supported the proposal, emphasizing that the centre should be at a practical location.

The President also raised concerns about the Taftan border’s limited operational hours, requesting 24-hour availability to ease trade and improve conditions for “Zaireen” (pilgrims), who currently endure harsh conditions with minimal facilities. Minister Jam Kamal noted that as Chief Minister of Balochistan, he had initiated a project in 2021 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to enhance infrastructure for pilgrims at the border.

Regarding the economic zone, the QCCI president highlighted that while 100 acres had been allocated, only 200 acres were currently available due to encroachments, calling for action to reclaim the land.

The Minister urged the QCCI to submit a detailed proposal addressing border facilities, policy reforms, Expo Centre relocation, and Joint Trade Committee (JTC) agenda items. He assured that the federal government, in collaboration with the provincial government, would work to resolve these issues and support Balochistan’s economic growth.

This engagement underscores the federal government’s resolve to address the challenges faced by Balochistan’s traders and strengthen the province’s trade and commerce sector.

