Jamia Salfia Faisalabad holds ceremony

FAISALABAD: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, attended the prize and certificate distribution ceremony at Jamia Salfia Faisalabad as the chief guest.

While addressing the event, he said that the right to govern this country belongs to the elected representatives of the state, and it is unacceptable to burn anyone’s house under the guise of dissent. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan congratulated the institutions for maintaining law and order in the country.

Highlighting the importance of libraries, he praised the library of Jamia Salfia, acknowledging its vital role in promoting knowledge and underscoring the significance of libraries in national development.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of notable figures, including Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan; Maulana Abdul Rasheed Hijazi, Secretary General; Professor Yaseen Zafar, Principal of Jamia Salfia; Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem; Hafiz Sohaib Meer Muhammadi; along with local scholars and distinguished personalities.

