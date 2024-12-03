AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.7 (1.79%)
BR30 33,255 Increased By 600.4 (1.84%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-03

Jamia Salfia Faisalabad holds ceremony

Press Release Published 03 Dec, 2024 07:38am

FAISALABAD: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, attended the prize and certificate distribution ceremony at Jamia Salfia Faisalabad as the chief guest.

While addressing the event, he said that the right to govern this country belongs to the elected representatives of the state, and it is unacceptable to burn anyone’s house under the guise of dissent. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan congratulated the institutions for maintaining law and order in the country.

Highlighting the importance of libraries, he praised the library of Jamia Salfia, acknowledging its vital role in promoting knowledge and underscoring the significance of libraries in national development.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of notable figures, including Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan; Maulana Abdul Rasheed Hijazi, Secretary General; Professor Yaseen Zafar, Principal of Jamia Salfia; Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem; Hafiz Sohaib Meer Muhammadi; along with local scholars and distinguished personalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

