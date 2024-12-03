AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-03

All aspects of life: Govt committed to ensuring participation of PWDs: President

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan is firmly committed to ensuring the full participation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all aspects of life.

The president in his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities said, “Today, we are observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities to promote the rights, well-being and inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in all spheres of society. On this day, we acknowledge the resilience, strength, and invaluable contributions of PWDs and their families towards our society.”

He said that we have made significant strides in empowering and uplifting PWDs through various legal and institutional frameworks. He said that the promulgation of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020 stands as a landmark achievement, guaranteeing improved accessibility, vocational training, job opportunities, and an inclusive environment for PWDs in all walks of life.

He said that the establishment of the ICT Council on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities under this Act represents another critical step toward ensuring a comprehensive, coordinated, and inclusive approach to addressing the challenges faced by PWDs. This Council will serve as a central body for policy formulation, implementation, and advocacy for the rights and welfare of PWDs, he said.

The president said that Pakistan recognises the importance of special education and training for PWDs.

“To that end, we have developed a nationwide network of Special Education Centres and Vocational Training Institutes, catering to the diverse needs of PWDs. These centres are designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to become self-reliant and contributing members of society. Additionally, the implementation of a special quota in government jobs ensures that PWDs have access to meaningful employment opportunities,” he said.

He said that we need to increase their access to Assistive Technology and public places and create legal, social and economic conditions to ensure their full participation in all sectors, including employment, sports, education and other socio-economic activities.

“We also need to provide an enabling environment for PWDs by providing them with quality education, skills, healthcare facilities, employment based on their skills and abilities, and fully implementing job quotas,” he said.

“I call on all segments of society to help create an environment where PWDs are treated with dignity and given the resources they need to thrive. Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to a more inclusive Pakistan, where every individual, regardless of their ability, has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” the president said in his message.

Asif Ali Zardari PWDs

