Pakistan Print 2024-12-03

Kurram unrest: Jirga members call on CM

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

PESHAWAR: Members of a grand Jirga constituted to address the Kurram issue called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House on Monday.

The meeting focused on initiating formal negotiations and other relevant matters regarding the ongoing dispute in Kurram district.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was also present. Prominent members of the Jirga included former Federal Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, former Senators Saleh Shah and Sajad Khan, former Federal Minister G G Gulab Jamal, former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Shaukatullah, and Senator Abdul Raziq, among others.

During the meeting, the Jirga members assured their full cooperation with the provincial government and expressed their commitment to resolving the issue through peaceful means.

They lauded the Chief Minister’s efforts in seeking a peaceful resolution through traditional Jirga mechanisms.

The Jirga is expected to visit Kurram in the coming days to initiate dialogue with all concerned parties.

Chief Minister Gandapur thanked the Jirga members for their support and assured them that the provincial government would provide all necessary assistance and resources to facilitate the negotiation process.

