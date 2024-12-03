NA panel told: Pakistan Post generates Rs9.2bn revenue against Rs28bn expenditure

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Communications was informed on Monday that Pakistan Post was generating an income of Rs9.2 billion annually, against its expenditures amounted to Rs28 billion.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Communications met under the chairmanship of Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, to discuss (i) National Highways and Motorways Police, (NHMP); (ii)Pakistan Post; (iii) National Transport Research Centre and (iv) Enemy Property Cell.

The director general (DG) briefed the committee that Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD), with over 10,000 branches nationwide, continues to be a cornerstone of communication and financial inclusion, offering services like domestic and international mail, remittance solutions, utility bill collections, and CNIC renewals. In fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan Post achieved 30.35 percent revenue growth.

Modernisation efforts, supported by Korea’s EXIM Bank through the EDCF, include ICT upgrades, field automation with 1,000 motorcycles and mobile devices and paperless mail transmission.

These initiatives, set for completion by November 2026, ensure enhanced operational efficiency and service quality. Pakistan Post remains committed to driving socio-economic development and supporting the SDGs.

The committee was informed that 5,816 posts had been abolished, resulting in savings of 56 Crore rupees.

The secretary communications apprised the committee that Pakistan Post was generating an income of Rs9.2 billion annually, whereas, its expenditures amounted to Rs28 billion. However, the secretary informed that the ministry has submitted a business plan to the government aimed at facilitating the department’s growth.

The committee directed Pakistan Post to prepare a presentation for the next meeting, including a comparative analysis with two or three other countries in the region.

The NHMPIG apprised the committee that the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) oversees traffic regulation, safety, and security across 4,736 km of motorways and national highways, including key routes like M-1, M-2, M-5, N-5, and N-25. Established in 1997, the NHMP enforces laws under the National Highway Safety Ordinance (NHSO) 2000, focusing on commuter assistance, traffic management, and Axle Load Control.

With 9,098 officers currently serving out of 15,607 sanctioned positions, the NHMP issued 13.3 million tickets and collected Rs15.4 billion in fines from January to November 2024.

Under the Axle Load Control Regime, fines rose by 133 percent to Rs4.26 billion. Over 1.6 million commuters received assistance during this period. The NHMP’s Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA), following international standards, has issued over 144,000 licenses since 2014.

