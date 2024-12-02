Hamas says 33 hostages killed in course of war in Gaza

CAIRO: Hamas said on Monday that 33 hostages in Gaza had been killed during the almost 14-month-old war between the Palestinian group and Israel in the enclave, without giving their nationalities.

Hamas added that other hostages had gone missing.

“With the continuation of your crazy war,” it said in a statement addressed to Israel, “you could lose your hostages forever. Do what you have to do before it is too late.”

Hamas shortly afterward published a video it said detailed when and how the hostages had been killed, blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their fate.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment, which came as Israeli military strikes continued in Gaza.

Hamas has called for an end to the war and total Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as part of any deal to release remaining hostages. Netanyahu has said the war will go on until Hamas is eradicated and poses no more threat to Israel.

Israel launched its war after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 44,400 Palestinians and displaced most of Gaza’s population, Gaza officials say. Vast swathes of the enclave lie in ruins.