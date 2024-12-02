AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine blames Russia, Iran for ‘dangerous’ Syria escalation

AFP Published December 2, 2024

KYIV: Ukraine said Monday that Russia and Iran bear ultimate responsibility for intensified fighting in Syria where forces and allies have seized swathes of government-controlled territory.

Both Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, and Iran have long backed President Bashar al-Assad and say they will help his forces fight back after Aleppo, Syria’s second city, fell out of government control.

“Syria state is going through a new dangerous stage of the war, which could lead to unpredictable consequences for regional peace and security,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

US blames Assad’s reliance on Russia, Iran for loss of Aleppo control

“It is Moscow and Tehran that bear the main responsibility for the degradation of the security situation in Syria,” it said in a statement, adding that Assad’s rule was also to blame for Syrians’ “suffering and hardships.”

Kyiv in the statement hit out at Assad for recognising the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, and said Ukrainians were also being targeted on a nightly basis by Iranian-designed drones.

“The Russian dictator Putin and his allies in Iran continue to make every effort not to lose control over the puppet Syrian regime, which is associated by the majority of Syrians with inhuman cruelty, tyranny and crimes,” the statement said.

Kyiv called for the territorial integrity of Syria to be respected and called for an end to the long-running conflict as soon as possible.

Syria Bashar al Assad RUssia Ukraine war Russia and Iran

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine blames Russia, Iran for ‘dangerous’ Syria escalation

Lowest since May 2018: inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.9% in November 2024

Another record high: KSE-100 settles above 103,000 with 1,900-point gain

PTI Islamabad protest: ATC issues arrest warrants for Imran, Bushra, 94 others

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ban on Chinese salt import: govt to file review petition against SC decision

French govt faces collapse after opposition says it will back no-confidence vote

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

PM Shehbaz to attend One Water Summit in Riyadh

FM Dar departs for Iran to attend ECO meeting

Oil rises on Chinese data, Middle East tensions

Read more stories