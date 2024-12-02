AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strikes despite truce

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 05:40pm

BEIRUT: At least two people were killed on Monday in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, Lebanese authorities said, as a ceasefire ending more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah appeared increasingly fragile.

The truce, which came into effect early on Nov. 27, stipulates that Israel will not carry out offensive military operations against civilian, military or other state targets in Lebanon, while Lebanon will prevent any armed groups, including Hezbollah, from carrying out operations against Israel.

Lebanon and Israel have already traded accusations of breaches, and on Monday Lebanon said the violations had turned deadly.

Israeli army says hit Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

One person was killed in an Israeli air attack on the southern Lebanese town of Marjayoun, about 10 km (six miles) from the border with Israel, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

Lebanon’s state security said an Israeli drone strike had killed a member of its force while he was on duty in Nabatieh, 12 km from the border. State security called it a “flagrant violation” of the truce.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Israel, Hezbollah ceasefire holds in first hours, Lebanese civilians return to south

Public broadcaster Kan and other Israeli media outlets said on Monday that US envoy Amos Hochstein, who brokered the ceasefire after weeks of shuttle diplomacy, had warned Israel against alleged violations.

The Israeli government did not immediately comment on the reports.

