AGL 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
AIRLINK 142.75 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (4.7%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.29%)
DFML 39.41 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.79%)
DGKC 89.35 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.56%)
FCCL 38.29 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (8.93%)
FFBL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.69%)
FFL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (7.19%)
HUBC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.6%)
HUMNL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.19%)
KEL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.3%)
KOSM 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (9.49%)
NBP 74.35 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (4.81%)
OGDC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.41%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.74%)
PIBTL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.84%)
PPL 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.19%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.94%)
PTC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.26%)
SEARL 97.26 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (4.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.46%)
TOMCL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.22%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.15 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.17%)
UNITY 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.51%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.3%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

France’s CAC 40 drops 1% on political woes, Stellantis slides after CEO exit

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 01:51pm

Europe’s main stocks index opened lower on Monday, with France’s benchmark CAC 40 dropping more than 1% due to the country’s political turmoil, while Stellantis slid on the carmaker’s abrupt CEO resignation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3% as of 0810 GMT. Paris and Milan-listed shares in Stellantis slumped around 7% each after CEO Carlos Tavares’s resignation, aiding a near 2% decline in the automobiles index.

France’s far-right National Rally (RN) will likely back a no-confidence motion against the government in the coming days unless there’s a “last-minute miracle”, after RN lawmaker Marine Le Pen gave Prime Minister Michel Barnier until Monday to yield to the party’s budget demands.

Additionally, the country’s main stocks index was dragged by lenders, with Credit Agricole, Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas, down around 2% each.

Tech stocks spark Europe market rebound

French borrowing costs topped those of Greece for the first time ever, while the euro slumped against the dollar.

Chip stocks dragged the tech index, with the US set to launch its third crackdown in three years on China’s semiconductor industry.

Among individual stocks, Delivery Hero lost 7% as the German delivery company’s freelance riders at its Glovo unit in Spain will be hired as employees.

Europe stocks

Comments

200 characters

France’s CAC 40 drops 1% on political woes, Stellantis slides after CEO exit

Buying spree continues: KSE-100 surges past 103,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation lowers to 4.9%

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Read more stories