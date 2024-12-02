AGL 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
AIRLINK 142.75 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (4.7%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.29%)
DFML 39.41 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.79%)
DGKC 89.35 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.56%)
FCCL 38.29 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (8.93%)
FFBL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.69%)
FFL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (7.19%)
HUBC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.6%)
HUMNL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.19%)
KEL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.3%)
KOSM 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (9.49%)
NBP 74.35 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (4.81%)
OGDC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.41%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.74%)
PIBTL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.84%)
PPL 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.19%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.94%)
PTC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.26%)
SEARL 97.26 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (4.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.46%)
TOMCL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.22%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.15 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.17%)
UNITY 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.51%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.3%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Showbiz in 2024: Taylor Swift, Oasis and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs make headlines

Reuters Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 02:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: From Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest, 2024 saw various stories from the entertainment world dominate headlines.

Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows cancelled after IS sympathiser arrest

Below are some of the biggest.

  • Taylor Swift won more awards, released another hit album and performed her Eras tour, the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue. Her Vienna shows were cancelled after authorities foiled a planned attack. Swift closed Eras’ European leg in London before she wraps it completely in Vancouver on Dec. 8.

  • US rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs pleaded not guilty to charges he used his business empire, including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to sexually abuse women. Combs has denied wrongdoing and his lawyers have argued the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.

  • One Direction member Liam Payne was found dead after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans.

  • Oasis announced a series of reunion gigs. Fans waited long hours in virtual queues to buy tickets only to find hiked prices as part of a “dynamic pricing” scheme, sparking probes into Ticketmaster over the sale.

  • A New Mexico judge dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin, agreeing with his lawyers that prosecutors and police withheld evidence on the source of the live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when he pointed a gun at her on the set of Western “Rust” in 2021.

  • Armourer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months.

  • Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 conviction for sexual assault and rape was overturned by New York’s highest court, reopening the landmark case that fuelled the #MeToo movement.

  • Singer Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty in a New York State court to a lesser traffic charge than drunk driving - driving while ability impaired - after he was arrested when police spotted him failing to obey a stop sign and veering off lane.

  • Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” became the first album by a Black woman to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

  • “Inside Out 2” became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, taking $1.698 billion at the global box office.

  • The world said goodbye to: actors Donald Sutherland, James Earl Jones, Maggie Smith, Shannen Doherty, Carl Weathers and Louis Gossett Jr., music supremo Quincy Jones and singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson among others.

Alec Baldwin Taylor Swift Liam Payne Bad Boy Entertainment

Comments

200 characters

Showbiz in 2024: Taylor Swift, Oasis and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs make headlines

Buying spree continues: KSE-100 surges past 103,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation lowers to 4.9%

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Read more stories