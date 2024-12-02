Germany’s Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday to reaffirm Berlin’s support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

He pledged additional military support worth 650 million euros ($680 million) to be delivered before the end of the year by Europe’s biggest supplier of defence goods to Ukraine.

“I travelled to Kyiv tonight: by train through a country that has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for over 1,000 days,” Scholz said in a post on X.

He added in a statement that “Ukraine has been defending itself heroically against the merciless Russian war of aggression”.

“With my renewed visit here in Kyiv, I would like to express my solidarity with Ukraine,” added Scholz, who faces new elections in February.

Olaf Scholz party to name him as top candidate for snap polls

“I would like to make it clear here on the ground that Germany will remain Ukraine’s strongest supporter in Europe”.

“In my meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, I will announce further military equipment worth 650 million euros, which are to be delivered in December.

“Ukraine can rely on Germany – we say what we do. And we do what we say.”