AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (2.68%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.82%)
DFML 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.24%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.4%)
FCCL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.4%)
FFBL 76.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
FFL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HUBC 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.97%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.05%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.90 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.2%)
NBP 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.85%)
OGDC 195.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
PAEL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.97%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.76%)
PPL 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.5%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.71%)
PTC 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
SEARL 96.51 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.05%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.41%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.08%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.03%)
BR100 11,001 Increased By 99.3 (0.91%)
BR30 32,944 Increased By 289.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 102,607 Increased By 1249.4 (1.23%)
KSE30 31,732 Increased By 243.3 (0.77%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany’s Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2024 12:53pm

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday to reaffirm Berlin’s support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

He pledged additional military support worth 650 million euros ($680 million) to be delivered before the end of the year by Europe’s biggest supplier of defence goods to Ukraine.

“I travelled to Kyiv tonight: by train through a country that has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for over 1,000 days,” Scholz said in a post on X.

He added in a statement that “Ukraine has been defending itself heroically against the merciless Russian war of aggression”.

“With my renewed visit here in Kyiv, I would like to express my solidarity with Ukraine,” added Scholz, who faces new elections in February.

Olaf Scholz party to name him as top candidate for snap polls

“I would like to make it clear here on the ground that Germany will remain Ukraine’s strongest supporter in Europe”.

“In my meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, I will announce further military equipment worth 650 million euros, which are to be delivered in December.

“Ukraine can rely on Germany – we say what we do. And we do what we say.”

Russia Germany Ukraine KYIV German Chancellor Olaf Scholz President Volodymyr Zelensky RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Germany’s Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Read more stories