AGL 38.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 139.95 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (2.65%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.82%)
DFML 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.88%)
DGKC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.28%)
FCCL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.97%)
FFBL 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
FFL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
HUBC 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.9%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.41%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.82 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5%)
NBP 72.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.66%)
OGDC 194.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.39%)
PAEL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.41%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
SEARL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.15%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.69%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TRG 60.70 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.41%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.03%)
BR100 11,001 Increased By 99.3 (0.91%)
BR30 32,944 Increased By 289.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 102,529 Increased By 1171.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 31,709 Increased By 220.6 (0.7%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nine Volkswagen plants to strike as labour battle escalates

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 11:10am

BERLIN: Workers at nine Volkswagen car and component plants across Germany will strike for several hours on Monday, IG Metall union said, bringing assembly lines to a halt as labour and management clash over the future of the carmaker’s German operations.

Thousands are expected to gather at the carmaker’s headquarters in Wolfsburg. Demonstrations are also expected at the Hanover plant, which employs around 14,000 people, and other component and auto plants including Emden, Salzgitter, and Brunswick.

The strikes, which could escalate into 24-hour or unlimited strikes if a deal is not struck in the next round of wage negotiations, will put a dent in Volkswagen’s output at a time when the carmaker is already facing declining deliveries and plunging profit.

“How long and how intensive this confrontation needs to be is Volkswagen’s responsibility at the negotiating table,” Groeger said on Sunday.

A company spokesperson on Sunday said the carmaker respected workers’ right to strike had taken steps to ensure a basic level of supplies to customers and minimise the strike’s impact.

The union last week proposed measures it said would save 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), including forgoing bonuses for 2025 and 2026, which Europe’s top carmaker dismissed.

Volkswagen considers historic German plant closures

Volkswagen has demanded a 10% wage cut, arguing it needs to slash costs and boost profit to defend market share.

The company is also threatening to close plants in Germany, a first in its 87-year history.

An agreement not to stage walkouts ended on Saturday, enabling workers to carry out strikes from Sunday across VW AG’s German plants.

The labour union called on employees of the plants housed under subsidiary Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH, which include VW’s EV-only plant Zwickau, to strike on both Monday and Tuesday.

Negotiations will continue on Dec. 9 over a new labour agreement, with unions vowing to resist any proposals that do not provide a long-term plan for every VW plant.

Volkswagen Germany IG Metall union

Comments

200 characters

Nine Volkswagen plants to strike as labour battle escalates

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Read more stories