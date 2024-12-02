PTI protests have caused Rs192bn daily losses: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s recent protests caused Rs 192 billion indirect losses per day to the country’s economy.

According to a press release issued by the Interior Ministry on Sunday, the PTI and its social media propagandists are bent upon to create divisions and confusion within the society.

Such elements, whether inside the country or abroad, will surely be held accountable under relevant laws and no one will be allowed to sow divisions, hatred and propagating fake news.

The press release said that the people of Pakistan including the proud people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reject this kind of violent and extremist streak of politics.

They also reject the baseless allegations and malicious designs behind the vicious propaganda and complete nation wholeheartedly stands firm with peace and stability in the country.

The press release pointed out that on 26th November, protesting miscreants reached Red Zone violating the lawful orders of the Islamabad High Court and directly clashed multiple times with LEAs using fire arms, tear gas shells, stun grenades, steel sling shots and nail studded batons.

It said that Law Enforcement Agencies comprising Police and Rangers were employed without live ammunition to disperse this violent mob while Army neither came in direct clash with these miscreants nor employed for riot control.

It said that the armed guards of the protesting leaders and the hard core armed miscreants resorted to indiscriminate firing. The leadership under the cover of such self-induced violence instead of controlling the violent mob fled from the area.

Once the area had been cleared from the violent protestors and miscreants, site media visit was also promptly undertaken by both the Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi followed by the press talks.

Interior Ministry said that social media accounts of PTI resorted to planned and coordinated massive fake propaganda of deaths caused by LEAs so as to divert attention from this senseless, violent and failed activity.

It said sustained fabricated social media campaign, using old and AI generated clips is being viciously undertaken by PTI and joined by other inimical elements.

The ministry said that there have been multiple false claims of deaths on social media as well as PTI political leadership and their official pages. Certain elements of foreign media also fell prey to this fake news and propaganda without any credible evidence.

It said the government functionaries including Ministers as well as Chief Commissioner ICT and senior police officials, who were directly involved in these riot control operations, have already repeatedly explained and clarified the actual situation and events unfolding with credible evidences.

The ministry said that it is deplorable that KP chief minister made baseless inflammatory statements against institutions, using KP Assembly as a platform to distort facts and spread blatant lies, rather than being shameful of inciting innocent youth of KP for such undesirable activities.

It said that it is concerning to note that 39 lethal weapons including 18 automatic weapons have been recovered from the violent protesters and that amongst the apprehended offenders there are more than three dozen paid aliens.

With regards to material losses incurred during the violent protests, initial estimates suggest damages to the tune of hundreds of million. Besides, 11 vehicles of LEAs were damaged including prison vans set ablaze.