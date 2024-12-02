AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan

PMD forecasts scattered rain-thunderstorm in various parts

APP Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills in Northeast Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Central South Punjab, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh, Potohar region and Islamabad.

Shallow fog in patches is likely at few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in upper parts from Monday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in northeast/south Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Layyah.

Cold partly cloudy weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Ormara 13mm, Khuzdar 12, Barkhan 05, Quetta 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 06, Mir Khani 04, Kalam, Dir (Upper) 01 and Punjab: Layyah 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09C, Skardu, Gupis -03, Hunza -02C.

