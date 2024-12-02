AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

NAB Lahore holds inter-wing cricket tournament

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore organized an inter-wing cricket tournament at Lahore Gymkhana Club.

The tournament featured four teams, including NAB Lahore Headquarters Wing (Team Black), Investigation Wing 1 and A&P Wing (Team Blue), Prosecution Wing (Team Grey), and Investigation Wings 2 and 3 (Team Sky Blue). After a thrilling competition, the joint team of Investigation Wings 2 and 3 emerged as the winner, while NAB Lahore Headquarters Wing team secured the runner-up position.

In the knockout tournament, four teams clashed in a fierce battle for the top position. The batsmen displayed exceptional performance, hitting sixes and sending the ball flying out of the ground on multiple occasions.

Addressing the participants, Director General NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh stated that the primary objective of organizing the cricket tournament was to provide NAB officers with an opportunity to engage in healthy physical activities. He emphasized that sports play a vital role in maintaining physical fitness and also praised the participants for their outstanding performance.

The Director General announced that NAB Lahore would soon organize a cricket tournament featuring teams from NAB, FIA, Police, and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) promoting a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition among law enforcement agencies.

The tournament was part of NAB Lahore’s efforts to promote sports activities among its officers, fostering a culture of physical fitness and teamwork.

It was the second tournament arranged by the NAB Lahore under supervision of DG NAB however, the sports activities will regularly be organised in future.

