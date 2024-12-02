Captain, soldier martyred in two KP operations

RAWALPINDI: Army Captain Zohaib Ud Din and a soldier embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in two separate operations conducted in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours.

The security forces have also killed eight terrorists during the operations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), first intelligence based operation was conducted in Baka Khel, Bannu district on the reported presence of militants on November 30, 2024.

During the operation, troops effectively targeted the militants’ location and resultantly killed five militants, while nine of their accomplices got injured. However, during the exchange of fire, soldier Iftikhar Hussain, age: 29 years, resident of district Jhang, embraced shahadat.

In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber district, three militants were sent to hell, while two were apprehended by the security forces.

During intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din (Age: 25 years, resident of district Lahore), who was leading his troops from the front, embraced shahadat.

These militants were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other militants found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the security forces for their successful operations in Bannu and Khyber districts.

They commended their bravery for eliminating eight militants’ terrorists and arresting eleven others injured in two separate

operations.

The president and prime minister paid tributes to Shaheed Captain Muhammad Zohaibuddin and soldier Iftikhar Hussain, who were martyred during the operations, and acknowledged their sacrifices, President Secretariat Press Wing and PM Office Media Wing, in separate press releases said.

President Zardari emphasized that the sacrifices of the martyrs for the country’s security would not be in vain and that the entire nation would remember the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the motherland.

He reiterated the commitment to continue operations till the eradication of terrorism and assured the nation that they would stand with their brave security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The president also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' souls and grant of patience for their families. The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the shaheed personnel of Pakistan Army and grant of patience for the bereaved families.

The fight against terrorism would continue till the complete eradication of this menace from the country, the press release quoted the prime minister as saying. The officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army were protecting the country from its enemies without caring for their lives, he added.

The prime minister said the entire nation, including him, was proud of the brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, adding the Pakistani nation could never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs. He said the nefarious designs of terrorists and enemies of the country to spread chaos in Pakistan would never succeed.

The brave and courageous young men who sacrificed their future for this country and their families, filled with the spirit of sacrifice, were the pride of the entire Pakistani nation, he observed. The prime minister reiterated that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces in this fight against terrorism.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the performance of security forces for eradicating the menace of terrorism from the soil.

Interior Minister also expressed condolences with the family of Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din who embraced martyrdom during the operation. The Prime Minister said the sacrifice of Captain Zohaib Ud Din will be remembered in the history.