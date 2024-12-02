AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Print Print 2024-12-02

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

PESHAWAR: Prices of grocery items have become dearer in the local market. Rates of vegetables, pulses, live chicken/meat, grocery items, flour, sugar and cooking oil/ghee and others registered high in the open market, it was revealed in a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, live chicken was available at Rs340/kg while farm eggs being sold at 360-400/dozen in retail market and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen.

One-kilogram cow meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg without bone and Rs900/kg with bone, it added. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market.

Prices of essential kitchen items start declining

Cooking oil/ghee prices were stable as no further increase was witnessed, the survey said.

The survey added sugar was available at Rs144-150/kg in the retail market. Tomato prices have touched a new peak, surging up at Rs200/kg from Rs170-180/kg in the previous week in the retail market, as per market survey.

Price of onion has retained a high position as available at Rs110-120/kg. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kg, ladyfinger Rs80/kg, curry Rs70/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said.

It added the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey. The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey said dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs360/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of the fruits: apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, mango at Rs250/kg, Metha at Rs150 per kg, pomegranate at Rs300/kg, and grapes at Rs300-400/kg.

