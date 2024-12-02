London stocks clock monthly gains

LONDON; UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 ended flat on Friday amid low trading volumes, as gains in mining shares countered weakness in defence stocks, while the stock index logged its first monthly gain in three.

The FTSE 100 was largely unchanged at 8,287.3 points, while the domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 also held its ground at 20,771.57. Trading volumes were lighter than usual, with the US equity market open for half a day following Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Both indexes registered their biggest monthly gains since July, with automobiles and personal goods emerging as the top sectoral performers in November.

This month, global financial markets were rattled by fears of trade tariffs proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump and heightened geopolitical tensions that drove investors to safe-haven assets.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England warned higher trade barriers could affect global growth and feed inflation uncertainties, potentially causing financial market volatility.