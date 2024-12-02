AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-12-02

World Aids Day: Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

On this World AIDS Day 2024, Pakistan stands united with the global community in reaffirming our firm commitment to strengthening the national HIV response and ensuring that no one is left behind. The theme, “Take the Rights Path,” reminds us that the journey to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat begins with a firm commitment to human rights. Upholding the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights and promoting the inclusion of all communities are essential for eradicating AIDS as a public health threat. Healthcare is a fundamental right. Through our collective efforts, we will ensure that all our citizens enjoy this fundamental right in an equitable manner. By working together, we will continue to strengthen our health systems and expand access to essential services for our citizens.

HIV/AIDS remains a health challenge and a significant socio-economic issue that threatens livelihoods, disrupts families, and deepens inequalities. Gaps in testing and treatment coverage call for deep introspection - a call to reach the most vulnerable, making strategies to be truly responsive to those at risk, and ensuring that our policies evolve to meet the shifting dynamics of the epidemic. Despite our collective efforts, the HIV epidemic in Pakistan continues to grow, underscoring the need for bold, innovative, and sustainable interventions. It is only through the strategy rooted in equality and inclusion that we can halt the spread of HIV. Strong political will, effective leadership, and enhanced financial commitments are essential to implementing a rights-based national HIV strategy.

The urgent challenges that need our attention are eliminating spread of HIV/AIDS through needle sharing among people who inject drugs, safe blood transfusion, and eliminating mother-to-child HIV transmission. We must also address the vulnerabilities of marginalized groups, particularly adolescent girls and young women, who face heightened risks of HIV infection.

On this World AIDS Day, let us stand united to ‘take the rights path’ towards an AIDS-free Pakistan. A future free from AIDS can only be achieved through collective action that upholds human dignity, equity, and inclusion.

Let us act decisively and compassionately, empowering those most affected by HIV to lead the way. Together, we can safeguard the health and well-being of our future generations and build a healthier and a just society for all.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World AIDS Day

Comments

200 characters

World Aids Day: Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Banks urged to provide soft loans to KP SMEs

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories