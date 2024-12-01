AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-01

‘A solution to all problems’ Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said he considered Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s...
NNI Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said he considered Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s legacy the solution to all problems.

“The PPP is present in every corner of the country,” he said in his speech on the party’s Foundation Day via video link from Karachi Saturday.

He added: “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of democracy in Pakistan.

Bilawal reaffirms party’s commitment to supporting Palestinian cause

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country a constitution. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan a nuclear power. He considered Shaheed Bhutto’s legacy the solution to all problems.

“Under the visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the party gifted the nation its first democratic constitution in 1973, ensuring equal rights and representation for all citizens. It was also Quaid-e-Awam who initiated Pakistan’s nuclear program, cementing the country’s defense capabilities,” Bilawal said while emphasizing the PPP’s pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s history.

Bilawal continued: “Bhutto brought about a revolution by giving the slogan of Roti Kapra Makan.” “Shaheed Bhutto not only laid the foundation of democracy. He listed the party’s feats and praised the worker’s sacrifices for strengthening democracy.”

The PPP pioneered groundbreaking reforms in land redistribution, labor rights, and education, laying the foundation for social progress.

He also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who championed democracy with unmatched courage and inspired millions with her relentless dedication.

Shaheed Benazir, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation, not only strengthened democracy but also empowered women, advanced social welfare, and led efforts in developing cruise missile technology.

He said during President Asif Ali Zardari’s first tenure, the PPP government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to equity by solidifying provincial autonomy through the landmark 18th Amendment and launching the transformative Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), a lifeline that has since uplifted millions of underprivileged citizens.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party has always been the voice of the marginalized, the defender of workers’ and peasants’ rights, and a staunch advocate for the empowerment of women and minorities. Since its inception, the PPP has remained steadfast in its mission to create a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan,” said the PPP Chairman.

He commended the resilience and loyalty of PPP workers, calling them the backbone of the party’s enduring strength and success. Reaffirming the PPP’s commitment to its foundational ideals, he vowed to continue the fight against oppression, inequality, and injustice.

“As we celebrate this historic day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the party’s principles and work tirelessly for the welfare of the people. Together, we will fulfil the vision of a democratic and inclusive Pakistan,” the Chairman added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the party members and supporters for commemorating Foundation Day with enthusiasm and unity, honoring the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy and freedom.

PPP Bilawal Bhutto Shaheed Zulfikar

Comments

200 characters

‘A solution to all problems’ Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

Nov collection short of target

5G launch: 2600 band’s 140MHZ deficit constitutes NERA’s key concern

Govt denies ‘firing by LEAs’ on protesters

Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

PM vows to strengthen HIV national response

PPP reaffirms its commitment to democracy

KP CM orders dismantling of bunkers in Kurram

Read more stories