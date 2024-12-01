‘A solution to all problems’ Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said he considered Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s legacy the solution to all problems.

“The PPP is present in every corner of the country,” he said in his speech on the party’s Foundation Day via video link from Karachi Saturday.

He added: “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of democracy in Pakistan.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country a constitution. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan a nuclear power. He considered Shaheed Bhutto’s legacy the solution to all problems.

“Under the visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the party gifted the nation its first democratic constitution in 1973, ensuring equal rights and representation for all citizens. It was also Quaid-e-Awam who initiated Pakistan’s nuclear program, cementing the country’s defense capabilities,” Bilawal said while emphasizing the PPP’s pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s history.

Bilawal continued: “Bhutto brought about a revolution by giving the slogan of Roti Kapra Makan.” “Shaheed Bhutto not only laid the foundation of democracy. He listed the party’s feats and praised the worker’s sacrifices for strengthening democracy.”

The PPP pioneered groundbreaking reforms in land redistribution, labor rights, and education, laying the foundation for social progress.

He also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who championed democracy with unmatched courage and inspired millions with her relentless dedication.

Shaheed Benazir, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation, not only strengthened democracy but also empowered women, advanced social welfare, and led efforts in developing cruise missile technology.

He said during President Asif Ali Zardari’s first tenure, the PPP government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to equity by solidifying provincial autonomy through the landmark 18th Amendment and launching the transformative Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), a lifeline that has since uplifted millions of underprivileged citizens.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party has always been the voice of the marginalized, the defender of workers’ and peasants’ rights, and a staunch advocate for the empowerment of women and minorities. Since its inception, the PPP has remained steadfast in its mission to create a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Pakistan,” said the PPP Chairman.

He commended the resilience and loyalty of PPP workers, calling them the backbone of the party’s enduring strength and success. Reaffirming the PPP’s commitment to its foundational ideals, he vowed to continue the fight against oppression, inequality, and injustice.

“As we celebrate this historic day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the party’s principles and work tirelessly for the welfare of the people. Together, we will fulfil the vision of a democratic and inclusive Pakistan,” the Chairman added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the party members and supporters for commemorating Foundation Day with enthusiasm and unity, honoring the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the cause of democracy and freedom.