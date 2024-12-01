PPP granted rights to farmers, labourers, women, and youth: Sharjeel

MIRPURKHAS: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, while addressing the 57th Foundation Day ceremony of the Pakistan Peoples Party here Saturday, said that on this day, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto founded the party in Lahore and granted the farmers, labourers, women, and youth of Pakistan their rightful rights.

Memon stated that Pakistan holds a unique identity on the global stage due to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who gifted the nation its greatest asset—nuclear power—ensuring that no one can now threaten the country.

He further emphasized that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto established the first women’s bank and women’s police station, becoming the country’s first female Prime Minister to champion women’s empowerment. He added that she played an unparalleled role in the struggle for the country’s survival.

Sharjeel stated that the Bhutto family has always stood by the people in times of hardship, never hesitating to risk their lives. By sacrificing her life on December 27, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto proved she could never distance herself from the people.

He further noted that Asif Ali Zardari, after becoming President, unconditionally apologized to the people of Balochistan and initiated the Huqooq Balochistan program. He also launched the Thar Coal project, which is now transforming the country’s destiny.

He stated that although Bilawal Bhutto Zardari served as Foreign Minister for a short time, he demonstrated remarkable courage by challenging Indian Prime Minister Modi, calling him the “butcher of Gujarat and Kashmir.” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also announced the construction of 2.1 million houses for those affected by the floods—an initiative that stands as the largest ongoing housing project in the world, unmatched globally.

Memon added that despite conspiracies against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in every era, the people of Sindh continue to vote for the PPP in elections. He stated that those who engage in media trials and conspiracies against the PPP fail in every era because the PPP operates with a spirit of public service.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto bravely fought against Zia’s dictatorship, and Begum Nusrat Bhutto also played a pivotal role despite facing severe hardships.

He further noted that few families in the world have sacrificed as much for the people and democracy as the Bhutto family. He praised Asif Ali Zardari, who endured 11 years of imprisonment without resorting to calls for protests or the destruction of national property, exemplifying true leadership.

Memon stated that after becoming President, Asif Ali Zardari transferred his powers back to the Parliament through the 18th Constitutional Amendment, restoring the rights of the provinces.

He added that Zardari also launched the Benazir Income Support Program, emphasizing that the PPP works solely for the welfare of the people. As a result, the mayors of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, and other cities have been elected from the People’s Party.

He further remarked that the PPP stands with its people in both sorrow and joy. He highlighted that the Sindh government, under the PPP, has provided excellent healthcare facilities, attracting people from across the country for free treatment.

He stated that the PPP’s Sindh government invested $1 billion to extract coal from Thar, and today the entire country is benefiting from the electricity generated by Thar coal.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Mir Tariq Talpur, MNA and District President PPP Mir Munawar Talpur, and MNA Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani, while addressing the 57th Foundation Day ceremony, emphasized that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto provided the 1973 Constitution and strengthened the nation by initiating the nuclear program. They noted that the PPP has now become a party of international stature, a testament to the dedication and sacrifices of its workers.

They further stated that party workers are the true strength of the PPP, which remains the party of farmers, laborers, and the poor. They emphasized that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is steadfastly continuing this mission.

They also mentioned that, under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s directives, Foundation Day programs are being held in all provinces and districts across the country. They declared that this day marks the renewal of their pledge to stand with the PPP through every challenge.

MPA Haji Noor Ahmed Bhargari, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri, and other party office bearers, along with a large number of people, were present at the event.

Later, after listening to the speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the occasion of Foundation Day, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, MNA Mir Munawar Talpur, Pir Aftab Shah Jilani, Provincial Ministers Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Mir Tariq Talpur, MPAs Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Haji Noor Ahmed Bhargari, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri, and others cut the cake to celebrate the 57th Foundation Day. Fireworks were also displayed during the occasion.

